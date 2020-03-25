Every illness, every death, in every state, affects us all.
We are one people, whether we know them or not — the people who are fighting this battle, or have lost family members, or are immune-challenged and just praying to survive — those are our people.
It should not take your sister, mother or next-door neighbor getting sick to see that. I feel that maybe if the laws being put into place were stricter, we could shorten this nightmare and save some lives; and maybe if the cities and governments aren’t loud enough, we should be louder ourselves so that our community will hear it.
If it saves one life, isn’t it worth screaming to do it?