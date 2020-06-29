Governor shows feelings on race by luring Trump near Juneteenth
The Tulsa World story about President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally quotes Gov. Kevin Stitt as saying that “We (the State of Oklahoma) are honored President Trump accepted our invitation to our great state.”
Let me see if my understanding is correct:
Stitt believes it was appropriate to invite Trump, who demonstrated absolutely no empathy following the murder of George Floyd, to hold a rally in this state near Juneteenth, the day commemorating the date when the last slaves in this country were informed of the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed 5 1/2 months earlier.
Stitt believes it is an honor for Trump’s first political rally after Floyd’s death to take place, in of all places, Tulsa, the site of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, one of the worst tragedies in the history of this nation.
Notwithstanding global protests against racism, police brutality and discrimination, he thinks Oklahomans should have welcomed the very person whose vitriol threatens to irreparably divide this nation as an honored guest.
Stitt thinks it was prudent to convene a gathering of thousands of people in an enclosed facility in the middle of a global pandemic that already has killed approximately 115,000 Americans in less than 6 months, despite warnings to the contrary issued by global health and medical experts.
Forgive me for not sharing Stitt’s joy at this news.
In spite of my initial reaction, I now recognize Stitt’s roundtable discussions on race for what it was. A complete sham.
By James Banks, Owasso
People may take more precautions if COVID-19 affected college football
I have figured out how to get people to wear masks and social distance in Oklahoma.
Tell everyone there will be no attendance at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or University of Tulsa football games if the COVID-19 daily rates stay high or increase.
In fact, there may be no college football at all this fall.
It is the truth, and it might help to get people to see this as a serious part of life and an inconvenience, but only for a short while.
By John Arthur, Owasso