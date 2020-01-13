While everyone seems to be worrying about impeachment, how about we gnaw on a smaller bone for awhile?
Why do U.S. males 18 years old, by law, have to register with the Selective Service for the draft and U.S. females do not?
If a male does not register, not only is he committing a crime, he cannot hold a federal or state government job, qualify for government job training or receive federal or state student financial aid.
In this time of gender elimination, it seems only fair that if a guy has to register and carry his draft card then a gal should too. We all know from all we hear and read these days that anything he can do, she can do better (or at least as well.)
Editor’s Note: In February 2019, a Texas federal judge ruled the Military Selective Service Act that provides for a male-only draft is unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause. The government has appealed the decision to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. In December, H.R. 5492 was introduced in the House by Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, and Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, to repeal the act and abolish the Selective Service System.
John Fenrich, Owasso