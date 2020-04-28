I want to take this opportunity to thank my family, friends, church family (Life.Church) and Owasso Public School employees for all their prayers and concerns during my bout with cancer.
I wouldn’t have made it without help from my two sons (Roger Moates and Larry Turner) who took me for my radiation and chemo treatments when I couldn’t drive, and my grandchildren for doing my grocery shopping and bringing us food for lunch.
I am on my way to recovery now, resulting in all the prayers I received. Thanks to everyone.