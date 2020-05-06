I cannot believe that from the grave, Patrick Ross and his cronies, with their personal vendettas, are still belaboring over Rodney Ray (in reference to the story, “City of Owasso ordered to turn over investigative report kept from public,” published in the May 6 edition of the Owasso Reporter).
This town is what it is because of Ray and the team he surrounded himself with, like or not.
Ray was, and is, a good man with great foresight into what Owasso could be. He made some mistakes; get over it. Good lord, Ross has since died.
Ray’s health isn’t great either. He earned that severance package. It says in the article, “After several public meetings, the city approved a resignation pact for Ray, extending him a severance package…”.
The whole thing has been dragged through the courts already. Get a life! We have more to deal with now than revisiting the past.