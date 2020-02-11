Today is voting day, and I want to encourage you and everyone in Owasso to vote for Frosty Turpen to the Owasso school board for the 26th year.
I have worked for Frosty for 22 years and know him about as well as anyone can. I know he cares deeply about Owasso and even more about the youth of Owasso.
As a member of the school board, Frosty handed me my high school diploma in 1998. He also handed each of his three kids their high school diplomas as they walked across the stage over the years.
Most people would step down after their children graduate, but Frosty believes all Owasso students should have the same great school years as his children had, and wants to ensure Owasso schools stay great.