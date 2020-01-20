Who got the $57.4 million from taxes collected from the sale of medical marijuana last year? I am not a math genius, but I figure, this is $57.4 million more than we had to spend in 2018.
So what happened to it? Was it distributed in Oklahoma? If so, where?
If it was not distributed in Oklahoma, where did it go? Always keep taxpayers guessing.
Perhaps I shouldn’t ask, or I might be asked to leave the state.
Editor’s Note: The 7% state tax on marijuana is first used to fund the operation of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, which also has income from permit fees. The excess is divided: 25% goes to into a fund for drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs through the Oklahoma Department of Health and 75% into the general fund for education.
Cecil Snider, Owasso