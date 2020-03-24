I have to wonder why the U.S. decided to come up with its own COVID-19 test when the World Health Organization came out with a test a couple of months ago.
South Korea is in the process of testing everyone, 12,000 people a day. News reports state the U.S. is testing fewer than 300 people a day and getting results takes several hours.
I have to wonder why we are not using a test proven to work in many countries and instead decided we had to start all over.
If the U.S. had decided to use the WHO test kit, how many more people would be tested by now?
I have to wonder about the really bad response to COVID-19 from the federal government.
The world death rate of COVID-19 is at 3.6% and influenza is less than 1% (according to the World Health Organization). I really wonder why we are playing catch up to the rest of the world.
Editor's Note: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease scientist, called the testing situation a “failing” at a congressional hearing on March 12. In a Politico story on March 10, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he was concerned about a shortage of lab materials needed for ramped up testing.