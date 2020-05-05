In the past, I have written about the importance of libraries staying relevant and adapting to change. I firmly believe our role is to be a shelter in the modern-day storm of information and technology. We are also a safe place, a place for families, a familiar face, a meeting place, a fun place with programs and storytimes, a place providing access for many who don’t have it.
Since the library closed, I have thought a lot about what our place is now and how we need to adapt. We want nothing more than to see and interact with our customers again. People who work in libraries are much like teachers when it comes to how much we love what we do. We live and breathe library services and books. Many of us miss the library so much that we get upset when we drive by the closed building. We spent the first two weeks of the closure in shock. Our library has never closed like this before. Like everyone else, we didn’t know what to do or what was coming next.
After a few weeks, we began to organize (we are librarians, after all). We started looking at ways we could still help and interact with our customers. Fun and informative Facebook posts increased exponentially. Miss Shelly created a live video storytime, which she presents every Wednesday morning at 10:30 on Facebook. Miss Melodie has a weekly online Kids Read book club with book suggestions and activities for early readers. TCCL staff from every location across Tulsa County started getting creative. There are multiple “What to Read Next” hours where you can interact with staff and ask for book recommendations. We have resources to help you learn how to use our digital catalog and download e-books and audiobooks. There are craft demonstrations for all ages, online book club meetings, author presentations, book talks, a live Yoga class, a bullet journal class and more.
Online resources like Homework Help Now (tulsalibrary.org/homework-help-now) and the digital collection (tulsalibrary.org/books-music-movies/digital-collections) have been available to customers for years, but are becoming much more important as we access most things from home.
I believe the future of the library will be a hybrid of online and (eventually) in-person services. We have been forced into different ways of doing things in a very short amount of time. Despite the circumstances, we will learn, change and grow. We have already discovered new ways to reach people and provide programming. Our staff is resilient, dedicated and determined.
I don’t have an exact timeline yet, but there are more services to come as we begin a phased reopening. Our primary concern right now is protecting the health and safety of staff and customers. Please be patient with us as we all proceed with new ways of doing things. It’s more important than ever for us to change and adapt, and we will. Libraries change lives, and we will continue to do so no matter what obstacles we must overcome.
We miss seeing the faces of our customers and look forward to seeing you in the library again!
Until then, we’ll see you online. You can find the Owasso library Facebook page at www.facebook.come/owassolibrary. If you are a Pinterest fan, you can also find and follow the Owasso Library boards. If you have questions, you can call 918-549-7323, text ASKTCCL to 66746, email or IM. We are always available online at tulsalibrary.org.