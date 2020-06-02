I have a busy life, as most of us do. I have a full-time job requiring leadership and responsibility. I am a mom and a wife. I have a circle of wonderful friends and a lot of family. I love all these parts of my life, though I would often feel overwhelmed by all the activities, parties, school assignments, work deadlines, dinners and housework. If anyone asked me how I was doing three months ago, I would have said “busy.” Then the pandemic forced us to stop most of our activities. The shock and stress of the situation took a while to process.
As we grew accustomed to a new way of life during the quarantine, our habits started to change. I spent time walking every day because it was one of the only things I could do to get out of the house. The kids and I became tired of the screens ruling our lives for school and work every day. We started reading more, cooking dinners together, playing games together and talking more. We no longer had appointments to keep and places to go. The pace of our lives slowed down. We spent time repainting the living room (which I had wanted to do since we moved into the house three years ago). I bought plants and worked on the yard in the pretty spring weather. We spent time being creative with painting, puzzling, journaling and beading. My daughter and I painted our nails and experimented with different makeup and hairstyles. We’ve been to the lake and spent time fishing, hiking and roasting marshmallows for s’mores. As I look back on the past few months, I realize how much I enjoyed these simple pleasures with my family.
Don’t get me wrong, it sounds perfect, but we have had our ups and downs as we dealt with the pain and fear of the new reality. There have been arguments and tears. There have been days I moped around the house, binge-watched shows on Netflix, and didn’t accomplish a thing. The rising number of people who have died every day weighs heavy on my heart. Some days it felt too heavy to carry.
As things begin to open back up and creep toward a new normal, I find myself holding on to our new way of life. John Lennon was right when he said, “Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.” I hadn’t realized how fast life was going, and how much of my focus was on the next item on my “to-do” list. I don’t want to go back to being overscheduled and overwhelmed. I want to garden and read, take walks and cook dinner together. I want this way of life to be our new normal, because the pandemic has made me realize how short life can be, and the most important thing is this time together appreciating the simple pleasures. That truth was buried by all our lists, tasks and activities. It took a pandemic to show me what our days had become, and how far away it was from where we needed to be.
If you would like to share your creative work or thoughts about the pandemic, The Tulsa City-County Library is creating a collection called Together Apart: Covid-19 in Green Country. We would like to invite members of our community to share photos, videos, artwork, essays, short stories and poetry describing their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. These items will become part of a permanent digital collection which will be made available to everyone for study. For more information or to submit your work, visit tulsalibrary.org/together-apart.
We look forward to seeing you in the library soon. Until then, we are open for curbside pick-up and are providing copying and faxing services. For more information, call 918-549-7323.