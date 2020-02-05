Do you remember the big plastic cases with books on cassette that the library used to have? Audiobooks have come a long way in the past two decades.
For years, I was convinced I didn’t like them. I had trouble following the storyline when I was listening instead of reading. Then one day, a book I was excited to read ran out of the physical copy, but there was an audiobook available. So I downloaded it rather than wait for my paper copy. I listened to it on the way to work, while I was shopping for groceries, doing housework, playing a game on my phone, or my favorite: while I was coloring (yes, I’m an adult, but I find coloring very relaxing, and it’s even better if I can listen to a story at the same time!).
I was sold. I now listen to about half the books I read every year. I always have one (or more) that I’m reading on my nightstand, and one I’m listening to on my phone. I’m not usually a nonfiction reader, but I have also discovered lately that I seem to absorb nonfiction books better if I listen to them.
Paying for audiobooks can be expensive. The library has many ways you can listen to your books for free with your library card:
1. Books on CD: We have a huge selection of books on CD and can even order books for you from other library systems if we don’t have the one you are looking for here.
2. Playaways (or DABs, Digital Audio Books in the library catalog): Playaways are a small device with the book loaded on it in digital format. Nothing is required to play it except a battery, which the library provides for you, and headphones. We even sell earbuds for $2 if you need some.
3. Downloadable audiobooks: You can use your library card to download books on your computer, tablet or phone with a free app. The library has several to choose from, and they all have different selections. You can use Libby, Cloud Library or RB Digital (I use all three!). You can search for certain titles or authors or browse what is available. Digital copies of books work just like physical copies when it comes to placing holds: We only have a certain number available for checkout at one time, so sometimes there will be a waiting list. However, RB Digital has a selection of books that are available to download all the time.
Need help with downloadables? No problem! Give us a call and make an appointment with a librarian. We will show you how to download and use the apps.
I’ve learned that listening to books can sometimes make them even better. A good narrator can bring another element to making the story enjoyable. Some audiobooks feature a full cast, which means different characters are voiced by different people. One of my favorite books from last year, “Daisy Jones and the Six,” was told in an interview style with a full cast. Listening to that was a completely different experience than reading the book.
If you’re interested in a list of my favorite audiobooks from last year, you can find it on our library catalog. Go to tccl.bibliocommons.com/ and use the drop-down menu to select “list” next to the search catalog function. Type in “Jennifer’s favorite audiobooks,” and my 2019 list will be the first one you see. If you want to see more lists from Owasso staff, just click on the OWLibrary link below my list title.
Happy listening!