Tulsa City-County Library’s annual Summer Reading Program is a beloved tradition for people of all ages! It’s fun, helps kids keep their reading skills strong, and promotes the joy and love of reading.
That’s why it is so important that we continue this treasured program in 2020. This summer, TCCL’s Summer Reading Program will look a little different so that it’s easy for everyone to participate in a way that helps maintain the safety and health of our communities.
This year’s program, “Imagine Your Story,” kicked off on June 22 and continues through July 31. It will be offered primarily online and will feature incentive prizes and drawings, special virtual events, fun learning activities to try at home, Bingo sheets for all ages and more for all four age groups (birth to pre-K, children, teens/tweens and adults).
Birth to Pre-K Summer Reading Program: Register online at tulsalibrary.beanstack.org or pick up a paper form at the library. When you register, you can also sign up for weekly book recommendations. Read eight books or have eight books read to you by July 31 to earn a commemorative medal. The first day to receive a medal will be July 6. All medal winners will be entered into a prize drawing for one of 10 $50 gift cards to local educational stores.
Children’s Summer Reading Program (for kindergarten to fifth grade): Register online or pick up a paper form at the library. When you register, you can also sign up for weekly book recommendations. Read eight books or have eight books read to you by July 31 to earn a commemorative medal. The first day to receive a medal will be July 6. All medal winners will be entered into a prize drawing for one of 20 $50 gift cards to local educational stores.
Teen and Tween Summer Reading Program (for sixth-12th grade): Register online or pick up a paper form at the library. Read or listen to four books by July 31. Readers who register by July 3 will be entered into a prize drawing for an iPad. Read or listen to four books by July 31 to be entered for the grand prize drawing for one of these items: iPad, Nintendo Switch, laptop, $100 Target gift card, $100 Barnes & Noble gift card or Beats wireless headphones (we will draw for two of each).
Adult Summer Reading Program (For ages 16 and up): Register online or pick up a paper form at the library. Read or listen to three books by July 31. Register for the program by July 3 and be entered into a drawing to win one of 15 $50 Amazon gift cards. Read or listen to three books by July 31 and be entered into a drawing to win one of three Amazon Kindle Fire devices.
Note about prizes: There will not be any coupon books for any ages or individual prizes for tweens, teens and adults this year.
Check out the Summer Reading Program Activity Event Guide at tulsalibrary.org/summer. The guide is filled with virtual programs, coloring and Bingo sheets, and other fun activities for you to enjoy this summer. You can also pick up a printed event guide at any library location using our curbside service.