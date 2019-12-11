Here are the best books I read in 2019, counting down from 10 to my favorite title at No. 1.
10. “Dig” by A.S. King (young adult): The five teenagers in the Hemmings family are very different. Their grandparents were once potato farmers, but sold the farm to make way for a subdivision. The grandchildren gradually find their way back to each other as they dig up family secrets. This book was like nothing I’ve ever read. The best way I can think of to describe it is that the story is written in a spiral, getting tighter and smaller until the conclusion. At first, I couldn’t figure out what was going on and how everything fit together, and I almost gave up on it. I’m so very glad I didn’t. King writes an entirely different kind of fiction.
9. “TIE: Daisy Jones and the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid: I highly recommend listening to these, especially Daisy Jones, which is narrated by a full cast. These books made me feel like I was a part of the life and times within.
8. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (young adult): When 17-year-old Rowan finds a skeleton, she starts looking into a century-old murder. One-hundred years earlier, Will Tillman faces some hard choices on the night Tulsa burns. The writer paints a picture of what happened the night of the Tulsa Race Massacre through a mystery discovered in the present. This is definitely a story that needed to be told, and Latham does a beautiful job.
7. “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch: Jason was kidnapped at gunpoint and wakes up strapped to a gurney. He soon realizes he is in a very different world, where his house is not his house, his wife is not his wife and his son was never born, and begins the struggle to find his way home. In this fast-paced sci-fi story, there were several times when the science of alternate universes blew my mind.
6. “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner: A story about two very different sisters growing up and experiencing life changes in the 50s, 60s and 70s. I felt like the focus was on their roles as women throughout their lives and the ways they struggled as women trying to stay true to themselves. The sentence in the book explaining the title was especially powerful.
5. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman: I loved this book. Eleanor is quirky, hilarious and not always completely likable, but she grows on you. She develops a friendship with an IT guy in her office that doesn’t go as she planned. Eleanor discovers the importance of friendship as she battles mental illness and her inner demons.
4. “The Institute” by Stephen King: Luke Ellis’s parents are murdered in the middle of the night and Luke is taken to The Institute, where he meets other kids with special talents – telekinesis and telepathy. The adults running the Institute are ruthless and dedicated to their mission. No one has ever escaped. A fast-paced story of good versus evil written by the master himself.
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (nonfiction): Life isn’t about accomplishing goals, but about the habits you create in pursuing them. You are at your most happy when the habits and systems you have created are all working towards your goals, not necessarily when you accomplish a goal. The author explains ways to make small changes that compound into bigger ones. I’m not a big nonfiction reader, but this book was truly life-changing.
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens: In late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life – until the unthinkable happens. Beautifully written with a mystery at the heart of the story, this was one of the most popular books of 2019, and for good reason.
1. “My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She’s Sorry” by Fredrik Backman: Elsa is a very precocious 7-year-old who adores her granny, who is more than a little eccentric. At night, she tells Elsa stories set in a fictional fairy tale world she has invented called the Kingdom of Miamas. When Granny dies and leaves behind letters apologizing to all the people she has wronged, it’s up to Elsa to deliver them. This is not only my favorite book of the year, but possibly one of my favorite books I’ve ever read. There is so much to love about it. It’s a fairy tale, a coming-of-age story, hilarious, a mystery, and character-driven with lovable, quirky characters. It has everything I look for in a story, and it’s simply beautiful.