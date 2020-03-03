Graphic novels (comic books) have grown more popular in the past 10 years. They can be particularly appealing to kids and teens.
At the library, we sometimes see parents and teachers disregarding the merit of these books. Maybe it’s the idea that kids are being lazy by choosing a book with pictures, or maybe because they are viewed as purely for entertainment, but not educational. Comic books have become more than humor or superheroes. I don’t think telling a story through illustrations should equate to graphic novels not counting as legitimate books. They are simply another way to tell the story.
Everyone has different ways of absorbing information. Some of us learn better when we read print, some when we hear words spoken to us, some when an action is involved, some when we have a visual representation. I believe for a lot of kids who struggle with reading, graphic novels can take the fear out of facing a book filled with pages and pages of words they have difficulty reading. Add illustrations, and the book becomes fun to read instead of scary. Illustrations add to the story, not take away from it.
For the first time, a graphic novel has won the prestigious Newbery Medal Award. According the American Library Association’s website, the medal is given to “the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.” This year, the winner is “New Kid,” written and illustrated by Jerry Craft.
The book tells the story of Jordan, a seventh grader who has been sent to a private school instead of the art school he had hoped, and the difficulty he has fitting in as one of the few people of color in the entire school. Jordan battles with identity, torn between who he is at home and in his neighborhood, and who he needs to be to survive at school. Kirkus Reviews described it as “An engrossing, humorous, and vitally important graphic novel that should be required reading in every middle school in America.” I worry there might be kids who won’t read this amazing story because it is a graphic novel and therefore may not be considered a “real book.”
I would encourage everyone to keep an open mind and pick up a graphic novel or nonfiction book. For those of us who prefer fiction, this format can make nonfiction more accessible. Appreciate the beauty of the art and the story. Encourage your kids to read them, because the important thing is that they are reading!
More award-winning graphic novels:
• “Roller Girl” by Victoria Jamieson: Astrid discovers a love for the sport of Roller Derby one summer while she deals with changes happening in a longtime friendship.
• “March I, II, III” by John Lewis: Lewis tells the story of his experience in the Civil Rights movement.
• “This One Summer” by Mariko Tamaki: Rose and Windy have always spent carefree summers at Awago Beach, but this summer is different.
• “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” by Roz Chast: A memoir exploring the topic of dealing with aging parents with both comfort and comic relief.
• “El Deafo” by CeCe Bell: The author shares her experiences with hearing loss at a young age and how she discovered her superpower.
• “Drama/Ghosts/Smile” by Raina Telgemeier: Raina is pretty much the queen of graphic novels for kids and tweens. They are all good!