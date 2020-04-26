To open, or not to open, that is the question.
Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to be free of obstructions and risk catching the virus, or to continue the sheltering in place until it’s safe to come out when the crisis has run its course.
If Shakespeare were alive today and writing plays, he might have had Hamlet say something similar about our situation. Those who have put restrictions on our everyday living are suffering “The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” with demonstrations of citizens who yearn to be free.
After all, this is the land of the free and home of the brave. Or maybe we “take arms against a sea of troubles and by opposing end them.” It’s a problem that even Solomon, with all his wisdom, would have difficulty coming up with a solution.
We know what this is doing to our economy — especially the one that affects our pockets not having jobs. Business owners are anxious to open their doors again to serve their customers and be able to pay their employees.
Contrast that with the possible life and death that could come with the virus still out there, with the possibility of getting affected by returning too soon to a “normal” life.
If our leaders decide to open up businesses, meetings, churches and the like, it will come down to each one of us making our own decision. Some of us will stay in until all vestiges of the disease are gone. Those willing to take a chance will have their option available to them.
As everything in life, we will do what we think is best. And life will go on.