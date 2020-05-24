English is a foreign language. Well, some of it seems that way, and teaching it to high school students as I have done, can be somewhat difficult.
One of the problems arise from all the homographs we have to deal with. These are words spelled the same but have different meanings. Just for your information, a homograph that is spelled differently is called a heteronym.
Someone, no doubt bored in their isolation, came up with a bunch of them. For example: They were too close to the door to close it. A seamstress and a sewer fell into a sewer line. He could lead if he could get the lead out. The dump was so full it had to refuse the refuse. Since there’s no time like the present it was time to present the present.
How about: The insurance was invalid for the invalid. I did not object to the object. When shot at the dove dove into the bushes. To help with planting the farmer taught his sow to sow. Upon seeing a tear in the painting I shed a tear. I had to subject the subject to a series of tests. The farm was used to produce produce. The bandage was wound around the wound.
Strange: There is no egg in eggplant; neither apple nor pine in pineapple, no ham in hamburger; quicksand can work slowly, boxing rings are square; a guinea pig is neither a pig nor a guinea. If writers write why don’t fingers fling, or grocers groce?
Confused? Yes, tis a strange language we brought over from England.