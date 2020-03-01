More craziness in the Legislature
I don’t know if anyone told our legislative members that guns and alcohol don’t mix. But if they didn’t, common sense should have told them.
But just the same, some are trying to pass a bill that would allow people to carry their guns into bars. Just one more instance of making sure we follow the Second Amendment, in which everybody gets a gun, with no training or license, and they can take them anywhere they wish.
How many times have we read stories where a fight broke out at a bar and one of the parties leaves, goes and gets a firearm and returns with his own justice in mind? The shots start flying and the offending party and anyone in the way gets the unwanted gift of a bullet.
There are confusing conditions. I guess you can’t take in a weapon where more than half the sales are alcohol related. So the business has to post signs reading 51% or 49%. Ain’t that a hoot? And the guy packing the piece can’t drink!
I guess before this came up, the House approved a bill that would reduce the penalty for carrying a gun into a bar from a felony with a 2-year prison sentence to a misdemeanor, subject to a $250 fine.
I like the way the Tulsa World put it: “The Oklahoma Legislature’s permissive attitude toward guns knows very few bounds.”
Oh for a little common sense.