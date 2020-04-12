Does anyone know Linda? Not just any Linda; I don’t know her last name. All I know is that she keeps calling us. I think she’s called at least five times today. If you know her, I’d like for you to tell her to quit already.
This has been going on for a few weeks, every day, morning and evening. She tells us every time that the time to renew the warranty on one of our autos is about to run out and she has one last warning. And since Linda is a recording, I can’t tell her to stop.
I thought my wife would be jealous, so I told her it was “Jeff from State Farm.” But she got some of the calls, so she knew what was going on.
Linda wants me to press on a certain key, and who knows what trouble I would be in if I did. It’s no doubt she’s fishing, hoping I will do what she wants. It’s probably a scam and I’m not falling for it.
So now it’s a matter of wills. She think’s I’ll get mad or disgusted and do that to get her out of our lives, and I’m determined not to do it. So who’s going to win this stand-off? Time will tell.
Interestingly, this is about the only robocalls we’ve been getting lately. And with the government saying they’re putting an end to these kinds of frustrating interferences in our lives, it may be that they are clamping down on them.
All, that is, except Linda.