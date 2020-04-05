Four months into this new year and decade, I’m finally catching up with all my fiscal responsibilities. It’s nice that the government is giving us more time to do our taxes, but I like to get mine out of the way as soon as possible, so I filed soon after I had all my paperwork in and added everything up to make it as easy as possible.
Fortunately, I was able to do it online, so it was just a matter of answering all the questions correctly and letting the program do the rest. I haven’t gotten a letter from the IRS correcting anything, so I’m good so far.
Then there’s the matter of the 2020 Census. Don’t ask why I didn’t do it the first time I got a letter, but it got laid aside for a rainy day and buried under a stack of papers. Out of sight…
Finally, after getting two more reminders, I went immediately to the computer, pulled up the questionnaire and in 10 minutes had the thing done and sent on its way. I need to apologize to director Steven D. for having to worry about getting our count of two bodies who, we assured, will be living at this address on May 1. Or was it an April Fools’ Day joke?
Like the taxes, it wasn’t difficult filling out the form. Unlike some of the old censuses, they didn’t ask how many cows, pigs and chickens we had. I was surprised they didn’t ask my wife’s maiden name. That may disappoint future genealogists who might be digging into our past.