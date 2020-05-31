Well, here we are, going on three months in this hovering-in-place practice with no light at the end of the tunnel, at least for some of us. I know things are opening up per El Presidente’ and others, but it doesn’t mean we are all ready to venture out among the virus carriers.
Exactly when that will be, nobody knows for sure. When the infections drop to zero and the deaths number the same will some of us dare to face the world again. We miss our fellowship dearly and do have hope that it will be possible at some future date.
With all of this happening, I don’t know one person who has been affected. None of our relatives have been victims, and if any of our acquaintances have so suffered, they haven’t informed us. It was published in the Reporter that 28 in Owasso have gotten the virus, and one has died. That could mean citizens of our fine city have been doing what they’ve been told to do not to spread the disease.
Watching customers entering and leaving a grocery store, without the benefit of counting, the mask wearers and the non-maskers have been about even. About the time you think the masks have it, here comes an uncovered family. My wife shops and doesn’t want me to go in because I may be more susceptible.
I can’t help but think those who show their faces don’t care about their own or their neighbor’s well-being. Someone on the radio said “No mask, COVID-19 wins.”