I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a rumor going around about a new virus that’s affecting every person in the world in some way. Who knew such a plaque, the “Corona Virus,” could spread so fast?
We have an electric typewriter carrying the name “Corona,” so I just put the two words together and had at it. Then they shortened the name and I had to rethink my original thought. It was the long name shortened to COVID-19. I don’t know what the “D” stands for, and I guess the “19” differentiates it from all other viruses with numbers.
A corona can be a ring around celestial body, a cigar, a chandelier, the top of the head and other things. It’s from the Greek “Korone,” something curved such as a crown. Did they pick this name because it’s something that goes around?
This thing started in a city in China nobody had ever heard of. If they would have shut the gates, we wouldn’t have heard the name and we could have gone on with our lives not having to raid the grocery stores and purchase every roll of toilet paper they have in stock. I can understand sanitizers, but I don’t know how that paper is going to keep us healthy, just clean.
It affects us all differently. If we can stay in and not mingle, we’re okay. But without sports to play or watch, no school, no live church, nowhere to eat out, no gatherings, it throws everything topsy-turvy. No wonder they call it a pandemic.