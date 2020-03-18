The character trait of Enthusiasm may bring to mind someone you know, that person who is always full of energy and excitement. Or it may remind you of someone who is extremely passionate about their interests, whether it is a sport, hobby or pet.
However, not everyone has a high-energy personality. Some people will show enthusiasm through quiet consistency, while others will express more visible energy. Regardless of whether an individual’s enthusiasm can be seen by all or is more contained, it’s an essential trait that makes a difference to oneself and others.
We have all been around individuals who left us feeling drained. Nothing seems to go right, and they only see the negative of any situation. And we have probably all been that person at one time or another. I know I have.
In Judith Viorst’s children’s book, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” Alexander encounters various setbacks, and each time he states that it’s a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.” Some days can feel like what Alexander experienced; from gum in the hair, to accidental messes, to soap in the eyes, nothing seems to go right. Purposefully focusing on the character trait of Enthusiasm doesn’t mean these days don’t happen, but it does mean we persevere through them and look for all that is good around us.
As we work on Enthusiasm, we can see that regardless of the day we’re having, it’s still possible to encourage others with a kind word or smile because they may also be having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. We may also find it’s not our own bad day that stands in the way of encouraging others, but it may be busyness, similar to wearing blinders and not seeing those around us. It’s easy to forget how a simple smile and brief interaction with someone in passing may be the encouragement they need at that moment.
Instilling Enthusiasm in ourselves and our family does not require us to be the life of the party, if that isn’t who we are, and it doesn’t require us to act like everything is perfect. What it does require is us keeping our goals and purpose in mind amid adversity. The character trait of Enthusiasm also reminds us to do our best to show genuine interest and support to those around us, as well as take every opportunity to be an encourager to someone else.