In his classic novel, “A Tale of Two Cities,” Charles Dickens opens with an assessment of the sentiment of the age: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” Some would say we live in similar times. Most would say we live only in the worst of times.
We live in a time of chaos and fear. The pandemic of COVID-19, a bear stock market, plunging oil prices, and divisive political opinions are some of the more pressing issues. Fear-based media taps into an already anxious society, resulting in paralyzing dread. Presently, a harmless sneeze due to seasonal allergies can send crowds running as if a nuclear bomb has been detonated. A passing comment about a social problem or international crisis can separate close friends into hostile political parties. The words of that great prophet Chicken Little are taken as gospel, “The sky is falling!”
It’s time to say no to fear and yes to faith. Fear and faith are incompatible. Fear causes us to shrink back in a vain attempt to protect ourselves from things far beyond our control. Fear focuses on overwhelming circumstances. Fear ultimately trusts only in oneself to save or protect the self. Faith boldly entrusts ourselves to God, who is trustworthy and greater than any circumstance. Faith is never frenzied or hopeless.
In a short letter to a virtually unknown church in Symrna, a timely verse jumps out: “Do not fear what you are about to suffer. . . . Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life” (Revelation 2:10). Years ago, this became one of my life-verses — a passage that settles deeply into my inner life. Two things that I desire are to be loving and faithful. Being found faithful unto death brings clarity to the latter.
Though many of us would cringe at being labeled as atheists, we often function as if God doesn’t exist when we face fears and overpowering problems. I want a faith that not only proclaims God exists, but lives peacefully and confidently in that reality. I don’t want to be that person who wilts in the face of difficult times as if God has somehow become calloused, impotent or nonexistent. Either God is good and real for all times or He cannot be trusted at all times. Faith sees God as He really is and affirms His character, actions and purposes.
It amazes me that people who can trust God with their eternity can’t trust Him for today’s daily bread … or toilet paper. We can muster faith in the Lord for our inevitable future deaths, but we can’t seem to trust in Him for daily living. I want to be faithful until I die with a faith that carries me through death itself. A “faithful unto death” approach guarantees “the crown of life.”
In Luke 18:1-8, Jesus talks about persistent prayer even when it seems as if God isn’t listening. He closes with a penetrating question: “When the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?” Fear, yes. Worries and anxiety, yes. Troubles and tribulations, yes. But faith?
Join me in the countercultural movement of being those who are “faithful unto death.” Regardless of circumstances, let us be found peacefully faithful. God can be trusted!