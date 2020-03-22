We live in unprecedented times. Just a few weeks ago, I enjoyed a great live show at the Tulsa PAC with my family and hundreds of other people. On Jan. 1, I watched my son march in the Rose Parade. We were in California surrounded by thousands of strangers.
Today, significant parts of California are experiencing a lockdown. Almost every organization in the Tulsa area has voluntarily chosen to limit how often and how many people come in contact with one another. This precaution is known as social distancing. It’s the act of a good neighbor to thoughtfully consider their own health as they honor the health of others. These steps are the natural response to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Coronavirus.
Like previous health scares, a day will come when this virus is nothing more than a story we tell in a history we share. We can allow this time of social distancing to push us apart or bring us together. What if social distancing gives the world the breath it needs to practice an ancient spiritual discipline?
For generations, Christ-followers practiced the discipline of solitude. For a season, they pulled away from the distractions of the world to focus on their relationship with God. Solitude sounds lonely, but it wasn’t. Some practiced it as a communal experience. Whether alone or within a small group of like-minded friends, in solitude, Christ-followers experienced a deep fellowship with God that led to a deeper intimacy with people.
Solitude is not about being alone. It’s about creating the space necessary to invest unhurried time in priorities that matter most. A handful of practices can help you draw close to God and one another, even in a time when physical contact with others is difficult. Here are a few suggestions:
Take unhurried time to read the Bible and pray. Start with Psalms. Read a chapter every day. Make your own observations about what it says and how it applies to your life. Pray it back to the Father.
Make unforgettable memories with your family. Family is a pressure cooker for spiritual maturity. It’s why so much scripture is about relationships. In family, we find our greatest joys and sorrows. The way we treat those closest to us reveals what we believe about God, ourselves and others. The Bible is clear. The depth of your love for God is revealed by the way you love and serve others.
Worship Together. We may not be able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the same room, but we can come together in an online experience that immerses us in the presence of God. Attend church online. During the service, remove distractions like games, apps or activities. When the music plays, stand up and sing loud! Take notes during the sermon. After the service, talk with your family about what was most meaningful. Go online to share what you learned with someone else. Time and space are no match for the glory of God and the clever use of the technology He’s made available to us.
Check on someone. Make a phone call. Send a text. Touch base with friends and family. Reconnect with an acquaintance. Remember those who are most vulnerable and make time to let them know you’re thinking about and praying for them.
Give generously. I’ve always been amazed at how the most generous people I know always seem to have more than enough. These people aren’t rich, yet somehow they find ways to give. Support your church. Give to charity. Look for ways to use who you are and what you have for the benefit of others.
There are times when God moves in ways that I don’t like or understand. This is one of those times. Whatever the case, God has always proven that I can trust Him. During this season, let’s write a story that draws us closer to God and one another.