I’m a Sooner fan. While I grew up near Norman, I didn’t graduate from OU. My wife is the alum. She marched in the Pride during their finest years of football (Blake, Schnellenberger and Gibbs).
During those seasons, tickets were easy to find. Today, crimson and cream fill my house. My kids love game day. They have an unusual amount of OU-themed clothes. One son has OU tattooed on his … okay, not really. My kids are still pretty young. But if you come to our house or see us on the street, the evidence of OU is all over us. The Sooners may not be your team, but when it comes to sports, or music, or career, pick the thing you love; I’ll bet the evidence is all over you.
It’s interesting to consider in light of the ancient Jewish practice of worship. On the Sabbath day (Saturday), the head of the household called the family together. They selected from their flocks their first and best animal. The family then made their way to the temple. As they approached, they became immersed in the atmosphere of worship. The sights and sounds of other families coming to worship surrounded them.
All five senses engaged in the experience. They saw the smoke rise from the altar and smelled the incense as it burned. They felt the wool of the lamb and heard the Levites sing and play instruments in praise to God. The father brought the sacrifice to the priest and placed his hands on its head. The priest drew the knife and the blood flowed. While reverent and well-considered, this act of sacrifice could be a bloody mess. It’s likely that blood would stain the hem of the father’s garment or other parts of his robe. Next, they dressed the sacrifice and roasted it on the altar. Like standing around a campfire, the smoke would saturate their clothes. When the family went home, the evidence of their worship was all over them.
For Christ-followers, this practice of worship continued until He delivered a new covenant to His people. Christ became the sacrifice for our sins. The blood of animals is no longer required because the perfect blood of Jesus restores once and for all our relationship with God. Back then, worship required a particular place and practice. Today, worship requires only a heart surrendered to God through Jesus.
Some think of worship as something musical, a favorite song or song style. Some consider it attending a service on Sunday or listening to a sermon. Some find it difficult to worship without the trappings of religious ritual. But worship is so much more than a Sunday, song, service or sermon. Consider this: If conditions must be perfect before you can worship, perhaps the object of your worship is you.
Biblical worship is what happens when people recognize they are in the presence of God and respond in a way that delights their Heavenly Father. In this sense, every next moment is an opportunity for worship. Your attitude on the ball field; how you treat your clients, colleagues and coworkers; the way you respond to your parents or kids in times of tension; how you handle disappointment; who you become in success. Each of these moments happens in the presence of God. The question is whether you recognize His presence and respond in a way that delights Him.
It’s fun to support a favorite football team. I’m happy to wear the crimson and cream. But far more significant is who (or what) has your heart. This week, may the evidence of who you worship be all over you.