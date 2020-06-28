In response to the unexpected courtesy and kindness of a teenage young man, a senior citizen said, “You’re a fine young fellow. When you grow up, I bet you’ll be a man who is just like your father!”
“Thank you, sir,” the teenager replied, “but that’s exactly what my mom fears. She doesn’t want me to turn out like my dad.”
God gave me the blessing, gift, honor, joy and privilege of a devoted, generous, kind, loving and thoughtful father. Unfortunately, however, not everyone shares my experience — not even my own father. By God’s grace, my dad learned from the negative example of his father and chose to exemplify virtually the exact opposite in his own attitudes, behavior and decisions.
My friends, are we setting good examples for our own children? As important as it is, if we only offer good counsel to our daughters and sons, we build them up with just one hand. It is far better if we offer both good counsel and good examples, because then we build them up with both hands. Worse still is if we offer good counsel but provide bad examples — for then we build our children up with one hand and tear them down with the other. If we want our children to end up right, we must be upright ourselves.
Last Thursday night, I went to pick up a carryout order at Hideaway Pizza in Owasso. I did not know that Steven Brunner — the youngest son of one of my Cura Hospice and Palliative Care colleagues, RN Shana Brunner and her husband, Chris — worked there. I was utterly unsurprised, however, to find that he was in a leadership position on their team. His maturity and professionalism undoubtedly were recognized quickly by the restaurant’s management.
I know from what I have learned about Steven — from his mother as well as others who know him — that he is really and truly an extraordinary young man with a very bright future ahead. However, to see him at work and to watch him interact with both coworkers and customers, was most impressive. He demonstrates in every way his commitment, courtesy, dedication, responsibility and work ethic. His parents have endless reasons to be proud of him.
My friends, in those challenging moments all of us face as human beings — when we wonder if we have made a difference in God’s world — we can look to our children, first and foremost, to answer that important question. In light of the scripture above, we must ask ourselves: If our children are following our examples “in everything,” does God consider this “acceptable”? If we cannot unhesitatingly and unreservedly answer “yes,” we must begin making different choices that reflect God’s priorities. It is unfair for us to expect our children to make better choices in their thoughts, words and behavior than we do ourselves.
Let us pray: Oh God, we are your adopted children. May we consistently choose to follow your right example, and thereby set the right kind of example for our own children. In Jesus’ name. Amen.