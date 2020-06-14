I was recently moved by a story I saw on the news about two opposing protesters: a black woman protesting for Black Lives Matter, and a white man protesting against defunding the police. They somehow faced off, had a brief discussion and then hugged each other. When asked by a reporter about their encounter, the white man said, “You’d be surprised what a simple hug can do.”
The horrific events of the past few months have shined the spotlight on the injustices that have plagued our nation and world for centuries. We live in world filled with real evil, including racism, but our enemy is not any institution, person or race; racism is only a symptom. Ephesians 6:12 says, “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.”
No human being is capable of committing the types of atrocities we have seen in the news unless they were influenced by evil. However, I believe God’s love has the power to conquer any and all evil if we’re willing to fight it together. We must strive to live by the words of Jesus who said, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” Jesus did just that while being brutally murdered publicly by crucifixion as an innocent man. As He hung on the cross, He looked down at His executioners and said, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”
At some point, we must all be willing to lay down our picket signs and join hands together to acknowledge, honor and forgive the past, and pray that God would heal our land. Then we must covenant together to not be distracted by those who have decided they will always hate or distrust another race.
What really matters is that we reach a place where there is no longer a need for protests and marches in support of any one particular race, but rather that we walk hand-in-hand together as the human race toward that place of liberty, justice and opportunity for all races. Yes, love never fails; and with God’s help, together we can counteract evil … one hug at a time.