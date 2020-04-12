My youngest son has the car bug. He’s years away from driving but spends a lot of time imaging the possibilities. “Dad, would you rather have a Lamborghini Aventador or a Ferrari Portofino?” “Hey Dad, would you rather have a McClaren 720s or a Tesla?” We enjoy dreaming together. I enjoy reminding him that he’s going to have to mow a lot of yards if he wants to drive … ever!
We live in the land of pickup trucks and minivans. It’s not common to see the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mclaren or Tesla in this town. But that’s the funny part. Since we started talking about these cars, I’ve seen more Teslas in our big little city than I’ve ever noticed before.
Scientists have a name for this. It’s called the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon. It’s what happens when something you recently learned now seems to show up everywhere. It’s why, if you bought a red dress for prom, at the prom, you notice so many red dresses. It’s part of what influences you when you hear hooves to look for horses and not zebras, until someone tells you too look for stripes, then zebras show up everywhere. This phenomenon is part of a much bigger principle. We don’t see the world as it is; we see the world as we are.
During this time of social distancing, what have you seen? Do you see isolation and loneliness? Do you see selfishness and fear? Do you notice the anxiety in others because of the anxiety in you? Or do you see something else? Here are a few things worth noticing.
I’ve seen doctors, nurses and first responders put themselves in harm’s way to care for others.
I’ve seen a man sacrifice his time and income to give medical face masks to cities hit hardest by COVID-19. It was a $4 million gift.
I’ve seen the church leave the formality of programs behind. Worship happens in homes and online. Volunteers feed people and meet needs throughout our community. People connect every week with the most fragile among us.
I’ve seen families take walks together on a beautiful spring afternoon.
I’ve seen businesses find new ways to serve their customers. I’ve seen employers fight to provide for their employees. I’ve seen employees make personal sacrifices for the good of their company and community.
I’ve seen teachers adjust to new methods of teaching, and students excited to explore a new way of learning.
I’ve seen people who have things partner with people who need things so that everyone is well cared for.
All these things remind me of an old cliché: “What you see is what you get.” It’s why I like to fill my mind with scripture. Through the lens of scripture, I gain a perspective that’s bigger than myself. By the Word, I get a glimpse of the eternal reality behind this present circumstance. The Bible gives me insight into my own heart. It helps me notice the deep waters that flow out of the words, actions and feelings of others.
Before the nation of Israel crowned their second king, God reminded them that He doesn’t see as man sees. Man sees the outward appearance, but God sees the heart.
It makes me wonder. Through this great pause caused by COVID-19, what do you see? Is what you see a reflection of what’s in your heart? How would your heart be different if, in the pause, you noticed something better?