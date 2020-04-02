The City of Owasso on Wednesday issued a shelter-in-place order and a directive to close all local playgrounds in response to the coronavirus.
Owasso follows other cities in implementing stay-at-home limitations of some form per Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest COVID-19 executive order after he mandated dine-in restaurants and nonessential establishments to close last month.
Here is a collection of comments from residents about the shutdown made to Owasso City Council at Wednesday’s meeting that were emailed or called in and read allowed by staff, or presented in person by the citizens.
Kari Baier
“I understand everyone is home for the most part right now, which leads to more trash than normal. Driving around my neighborhood seeing so many extra trash bags is disturbing. What’s more troublesome is watching our trash men having to touch all these plastic bags. This virus lives on plastic for three days. Why are we making them touch these bags? They shouldn’t have to leave their trucks right now. So my question is, are these men getting extra pay for doing this? Because they should be. And if they’re not, can you make it free to take our extra bags to the recycle center for now to help protect our city workers?”
Rosario Sloma
“I would like them (city officials) to post or discuss the details of what businesses can and cannot have curbside pickup be open at limited hours if they are talking about putting a shelter-in-place. I understand food, but there are plenty nonessential businesses not open but still offering those services. There are a lot of small businesses that are confused, and I know friends who are worried they may get fined because they are not sure. Please post fines if any apply. The order in Tulsa is clear as mud, and people still do not understand the difference with a stay-at-home order versus a shelter-in-place order.”
Connie Gowin
“I am wondering if our Owasso hospitals are prepared for the COVID-19 cases, especially severe cases. I have heard that they are not, and those severe cases would be sent to Tulsa hospitals. This could jeopardize a person’s life and overall these Tulsa hospitals. There are shut-in residents or very vulnerable residents that need help with picking up necessary items. They may not be able to buy online. How about having a dedicated phone line for groceries they pay over the phone. Have volunteers who have been screened to pick up these items and deliver to these individuals.”
Wendy Wilson
“I would like to know why places like Lowe’s and Home Depot don’t limit how many people are in the store at a time. I drove by Lowe’s, and the place was packed; that just seems so unhealthy to me. There’s no way people can be social distancing with that many people in the store. The state cannot control this outbreak if we can’t keep people away from each other. I would like the City to restrict the number of people they allow in. If we make it a little inconvenient for people, they will not wait in line to go in just to browse. People are bored and they are just going out to the stores that are open.”
Heather Hoie
“I believe the state has been dragging their feet when it comes to protecting its people. Here are a few questions I’d like to see answered: Can we implement a stay-at-home order for Owasso? Are Owasso hospitals prepared for a surge in COVID-19 cases? With the case of our health care system becoming overwhelmed, would Owasso consider calling for volunteers with previous medical experience to help out? How can we stop unnecessary loitering and shopping in stores such as Walmart and Home Depot? What is the City of Owasso doing to help with mental health during this time?”
Erik Miller
“My wife and I, we share a house, we share a breakfast table, we share doing dishes, and you’re going to see us walking side-by-side down the park; my son and daughter who are with us do the same thing. So don’t jump to conclusions that all these people are in groups, that they don’t live together, aren’t family. I really hope you make decisions based on data, good data and good statistics, rather than make decisions based on fear. Now my question: What is going to be the criteria that you’re going to use to decide when to retract the restrictions? You got to be thinking about when do we call them back.”
Tim Reiland
“The reason I think it (the restriction) is important is because some people aren’t going to take it seriously until you guys make a decision that’s almost to the point of being extreme so that you’re making a statement and not just initiating some kind of rule or new restriction. Because, as we’ve seen with all the cities, they all go the same path and it ends up being the same thing — almost a complete lockdown. Look at what has already been done, what has been successful in preventing the spread. We’ll probably end up being at a very restricted state at some point in the future because the exponential growth will just keep going until we make it stop.”
Adrianne Lonsinger
“To my government officials, please issue a shelter-in-place order to follow suit with Tulsa. Our lives are very intertwined with Tulsa, as there is hardly any separation between the two communities anymore. When one drives around in Owasso versus Tulsa, there is a stark difference; Tulsans are taking this seriously, while Owasso residents are not — as well as Tulsans bent on breaking the rules will simply come to Owasso. We are currently seen as a clean, safe suburb of Tulsa for young families to grow; please don’t destroy that as a result of poor decisions out of pride and ignorance. We need action now. A week from now will be too late.”
Home Depot employee (anonymous)
“People are using Home Depot as a meeting place or hang-out location with no regard for social distancing, and I am afraid that I will take something home to my family. Please consider the following: Enforcement of no gatherings of groups of people at these businesses that are allowed to stay open; limiting the types of items or the number of items that could be purchased to essential items only; and limiting the number of persons allowed inside an essential business at one time.”