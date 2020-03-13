We just passed the deadline for voting on Senate bills that were introduced in this chamber. We started out with more than 800 bills filed this session, and about half of those made it out of committee. Now all the bills that were approved by the full Senate are on their way to the House of Representatives where they’ll be assigned to committee and the whole process starts over. At the same time, the bills they passed out of the House will be assigned to Senate committees for more deliberation.
Among the Senate bills I filed this year is Senate Bill 1434, which gives an additional 16 hours of sick leave each year for state-employed veterans with a service-connected disability rated at 30% or more. The entire idea is simply to make it a little easier for disabled veterans to get the medical care they need to deal with their service-related disability and continue to hold down a job. At least five states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, have similar programs in place. The measure passed by a wide margin and with bipartisan support this past week and is now on its way to the House.
I do want to mention a couple of bills I had last year that passed out of the Senate but weren’t acted on in the House by the deadline for adjourning the session.
Senate Bill 17, the Bobbi White Act, would prohibit drivers from using a handheld electronic communications device while driving in a school zone during school hours. Violators would face a $100 fine. The use of a device with hands-free Bluetooth would be allowed. Additionally, emergency responders, or drivers calling emergency services, would be exempt. The bill is named for Bobbi White, who was an English teacher at Owasso Mid-High School. She died about four years ago as a result of injuries she suffered after being rear-ended by a driver who didn’t notice the cars ahead were slowing or stopped. The bill was approved by the House Public Safety Committee last session and could still be brought up for a floor vote.
I filed Senate Bill 9 in 2019 to eliminate the U.S. History End of Instruction (EOI) Exam. This test is not an accurate evaluation of the students’ knowledge in U.S. History and it is an unnecessary expense. There are numerous exams given to students throughout the year in all of their classes, including U.S. History, to measure their knowledge. This EOI exam adds nothing to their educational experience, but it does take time and resources away from actual teaching and learning. Eliminating this test would also save Oklahoma an estimated $2.4 million. It was approved by the full Senate last year, and was then assigned to the House Common Education Committee and is still eligible to be considered this session
I’ll be working with my House coauthors on getting those bills heard — likewise, I’m coauthoring some House bills aimed at helping us retain more teachers in Oklahoma. We’re still doing far too many emergency certifications in our state, and we must work on programs and incentives that will help us retain our professional educators. I’ll keep you updated as these bills move through the process.