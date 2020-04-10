This past Monday, my fellow lawmakers and I returned to the Capitol for the first time since March 17. All members and staff have been working remotely since a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and the building was closed for deep cleaning.
When the governor declared a statewide health emergency, we had to return in special session to affirm that declaration, which temporarily gives him broader powers to coordinate the state’s response to the pandemic.
We took turns debating and voting in small groups on the floor to ensure we adhered to recommendations on social distancing and wore masks and gloves as a further precaution. It was a slow process, but we were able to complete our tasks and approve the declaration.
We also met in regular session later that day in order to consider three bills to tap our state’s emergency savings to backfill a $416 million revenue failure in the 2020 budget year, which runs through June 30. This downturn is the direct result of the pandemic’s impact on our state’s economy.
These measures were approved by overwhelming bipartisan votes in both chambers and will prevent cuts to our state agencies as they continue to provide critical services to Oklahomans in every part of the state during this crisis. This is exactly why we have emergency savings, and we still will have funds available to help back services in the 2021 budget year. As of Thursday, the governor had signed two of the three bills.
We also voted to temporarily amend Senate rules to allow our members to conduct legislative business remotely while the catastrophic health emergency order is in place. We worked in a bipartisan manner with the majority caucus to adopt these changes, which will allow the Senate to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities while protecting public safety. We will work to ensure transparency and public access to these proceedings online.
Oklahomans continue to feel the impact the COVID-19 pandemic in more ways and more deeply than most people could have ever imagined just a few short weeks ago. So many individuals and families who were already living paycheck to paycheck have lost their jobs and are having a difficult time filing for unemployment benefits. Businesses are frustrated trying to navigate the programs that are supposed to help them keep their heads above water during this crisis.