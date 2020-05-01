For the past couple of weeks, various Senate committees have been holding meetings, focusing on hearing and voting on executive nominations — a responsibility that falls squarely on the Senate. We still have more of those to complete, but now that we’ve entered the final month of the 2020 session, attention will shift toward official actions on the 2021 fiscal year budget as well as public policy legislation.
Backfilling the $417 million shortfall in the current budget was absolutely the right thing to do as state agencies work diligently to provide services during the pandemic. We’re still awaiting more details on the exact size of the funding gap for 2021’s budget. I will continue to advocate for protecting funding for our most crucial services, including education.
Normally, we’d also see hundreds of public policy bills moving through the legislature during these final weeks. Because of the many ways the pandemic has impacted the process, the Legislature will be prioritizing legislation this year. I’m sure many good bills will have to be refiled for next year because there simply will not be enough time to debate and vote on all of them.
There are two bills that I believe should be a top priority to get heard and passed before we adjourn the 2020 session. As I’ve mentioned, we know the state’s budget is going to take a hit because of the economic impact of the pandemic and low energy prices; it remains a huge concern. However, I am also extremely concerned about cities and towns; they only have one source of revenue for operational funding, and that’s sales taxes. But with so many businesses that were forced to close or dramatically reduce services, those sales tax collections are going to be just a fraction of what they normally would be.
There’s legislation that’s already been approved by the House that would allow communities to vote on creating safety districts so that ad valorem taxes, also known as property taxes, could be used to fund things like police and fire. This is not a new concept — similar bills have been introduced in the past, and I’ve long thought our towns and cities needed greater funding flexibility — but I think it’s even more important now as we are all going to be coping with the economic impact of COVID-19 for a long time to come. Our communities must not be forced to reduce their police and fire protection because they simply do not have the resources to pay for them under current law.
I also believe cost of living adjustments (COLAS) need to be enacted for our retired public employees. It’s been more than a decade since they received a COLA, and prices for just about everything have continued to rise during that time. Particularly now as our seniors are facing so many new challenges, we need to make sure they are taken care of before the 2020 legislative session comes to an end.