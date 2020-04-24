The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced it will begin issuing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) next week for independent contractors, gig workers and other self-employed individuals. These are workers typically not covered by unemployment benefits, but now are included if they lost their job due to the impact of COVID-19 on our economy.
At the beginning of the pandemic, self-employed workers had to apply and wait for that application to be declined before moving on to the next step. Now you can just apply at ui.ok.gov so that you are already in the pipeline when OESC begins sending out checks. If a PUA-eligible claimant goes back to work as the state reopens, they will still receive backdated unemployment benefits to when their COVID-19-related job loss or business closure occurred.
The State Board of Equalization met virtually on Monday, April 20, and declared a revenue shortfall in the current budget of nearly $417 million. We had already been impacted by much lower than predicted energy prices, but those have been worsened as other areas of the economy have been stalled as a result of the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, the Legislature approved measures allowing the use of some of our state’s emergency funds to ensure state agencies would receive those much-needed resources, particularly as they work to provide services during this difficult time. The board also projected a much larger budget gap in the 2021 budget year beginning July 1 of more than $1 billion. Lawmakers haven’t seen all the data used in making this projection, but that will be one of our tasks as we make our own determinations regarding the budget. I am committed to prioritizing core services, including education, transportation, health care and public safety.
We recently learned that the governor was receiving a $40 million federal block grant for education relief funding as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package. Many education advocates, including myself, took sharp issue with his comments that he may use some of that money for private school scholarships. Our public schools are taking on an unprecedented task of providing distance learning during this pandemic, and the needs are significant. I strongly believe that’s where the money should go during this emergency.
Meanwhile, the governor announced plans to phase in the reopening of businesses in the state, beginning April 24 with personal care businesses, but only by appointment. On May 1, other businesses, such as restaurants, movie theatres, sporting venues and gyms can reopen. Places of worship can hold services if they leave every other row or pew open, though nurseries must remain closed and no food or drinks can be served. All must follow sanitation and social distancing guidelines. Some cities throughout the state are opting for later dates.
Under the governor’s plan, his safer-at-home guidelines for those who are over 65 or have underlying health conditions remains in effect through May. You can read more about his three phase plan at okcommerce.gov/wp-content/uploads/Open-Up-and-Recover-Safely-Plan.pdf.
Finally, remember that if you haven’t filled out your census form, there’s still time. We’re counting on you to be counted — billions in federal dollars for core services are distributed based on population, so please respond by mail, on the phone at 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.