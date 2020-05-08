This past week, the Legislature returned to session activity after weeks of virtual committee meetings and intensive work in each of our districts. When we returned to the Capitol, it was under CDC guidelines, and while the visitors’ galleries were again open to the public, many citizens and members of the press opted to continue to follow floor votes and committee meetings online.
The biggest responsibility lawmakers has each year is to write and pass a balanced budget. After two years of growth, thanks to the passage of bipartisan revenue measures, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has left us with what the State Board of Equalization said would be a budget hole of $1.3 billion.
This left the appropriations chairs and subcommittee chairs of both chambers facing some very difficult challenges as they worked to reduce the hole and reduce necessary cuts to about 4.1% or less — and I applaud their efforts, especially in holding education’s cut to 2.5%. But after working so hard and so long to reinvest in education and fix structural problems in the budgeting process, I am deeply concerned that we’re now moving in the wrong direction in some of the methods used in this budget.
Decreasing apportionments to retirement systems for teachers, police and firefighters is not the way to go — especially when many of us have been working so hard to get these retirees’ cost of living increases for the first time in over 10 years. I’m also concerned that this is absolutely the wrong time to have any cuts at all in public education. The needs for Oklahoma children have never been greater. We’re still behind where we need to be in per pupil spending.
I hope that as the economy improves, we can address these issues, but I am concerned we may be setting ourselves up for a return to previous cycles of endless budget shortfalls and fixes that simply perpetuated those practices.
As we work to continue to provide vital services while our state grapples with the economic fallout of COVID-19, I want to remind everyone again how important it is for Oklahoma to have a full count on the 2020 Census. Billions of dollars in federal funds for schools, health care, transportation and other services are distributed each year, and the amount we get is based on our population as determined by the Census.
As of May 6, the national average response rate was 57.7%, with 51.7% in Oklahoma. In Tulsa County, it was 58.8%, and Rogers County’s response rate was 61.1%. Looking at some of the communities here in Senate District 34, Collinsville had a response rate of 66.6%. Owasso’s response rate was also 66.6%, and Tulsa was 58.8%.
If you don’t think the Census impacts you, think again. The Census has a 10-year benefit of $16,750 per person for your community. That’s money we can’t afford to leave on the table, especially as we recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It only takes a few minutes and you can send it back through the mail, or you can respond over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.