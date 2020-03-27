Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHERN NOWATA AND NORTH CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT... AT 251 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES SOUTHWEST OF RAMONA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 65 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... NOWATA... SKIATOOK... RAMONA... DELAWARE... TALALA... VERA... NEW ALLUWE... WATOVA...