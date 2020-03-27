I said last week that the impact of COVID-19 was changing rapidly — we’ve seen even more changes this past week in terms of the increase in cases and in efforts at the state and local levels to try to protect our most vulnerable citizens and flatten the curve.
As a former educator, I am thinking of how dramatically this pandemic is impacting Oklahoma students, parents, teachers and support staff after the announcement that schools would be closed for the rest of the semester, but instruction will continue through distance learning. How that will look will be determined by individual districts. Some will shift to online classes, while others may use packets of materials delivered to students, or utilize classes offered on the state’s public television network, OETA, while some may use a combination of these things.
And as a former coach, I also know how difficult it’s going to be for student athletes, coaches and fans as the games, tournaments and other extracurricular activities have been shut down for the school year. All these changes are difficult for people throughout our state — but the bottom line is saving lives.
That’s the purpose behind the statewide “Safer at Home” portion of the governor’s latest executive order, which directs those who are 65 and older or who have compromised immune systems or other pre-existing health issues to stay at home except for essentials like groceries or medicine. If you have ongoing health issues though, please do not neglect your self-care. If you need to see your doctor, check and see if telemedicine might be an option, but talk to your caregiver’s office and see what they recommend. This is not the time to neglect medical conditions and end up in the hospital.
Visitors have also been restricted from nursing homes, retirement or other long-term facilities. That policy was already in place at our state’s veterans’ centers.
Elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures are suspended until April 7 to preserve medical supplies and PPE for COVID-19 response. Gatherings of 10 or more people are also prohibited as a way of slowing the spread of the virus.
In counties with positive test results, and there are more of those counties each day, non-essential businesses are to remain closed until April 15. The closure includes businesses described as primarily entertainment or high-touch, like museums and theaters or hair salons or massage parlors. The Department of Commerce has a website for more information at okcommerce.gov/covid19. Restaurants in those counties can remain open, but only for pick-up or delivery.
The Senate remains closed through April 3, but all of us continue to work remotely. Legislation is being prioritized with the completion of the budget being front and center.
I’ll update you again next week, but in closing, I want to remind folks again that if you haven’t filled out your 2020 Census, please take a few minutes to complete your form; you can do it online, by phone or by mail. Our cities, county and state are counting on you. Billions of federal dollars are distributed based on population, and those numbers are gathered directly from the census. Please help make sure we get those much-needed funds for our schools, hospitals, roads and more by participating in the census. For more information, visit 2020census.gov. To those of you who’ve already completed your census, thank you.