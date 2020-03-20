The situation with COVID-19 in Oklahoma is changing rapidly. I want to share covidresources.ok.gov with you, which gives links to numerous websites that can help you with questions about unemployment assistance, aid for small businesses, health department information and more.
I was part of a teleconference meeting Thursday with Governor Stitt and the rest of the Legislature to go over the latest information and government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma.
The governor told us that the Oklahoma Tax Commission will allow all individual and other non-corporate tax filers to defer up to $1 million of state income tax (including self-employment tax) payments due on April 15 until July 15 without penalties or interest.
The State Superintendent of Schools has asked the federal government for a waiver for mandatory testing this school year. It had already been announced that schools would remain closed for two weeks following spring break, but that could certainly be extended. Universities like OU, OSU and UCO announced plans to extend online-only classes through the end of the semester.
The State Election Board Secretary declared an emergency that will enable school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move April 7 elections to another date; the next date possible would be the State Primary on June 30.
In the early part of this past week, we passed legislation to temporarily give local and county boards, commissions and other entities the ability to use teleconferencing or videoconferencing to get the quorum required by law, while still ensuring the public could participate through phone or online. The governor signed that legislation into law on Wednesday. This is yet another effort to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.
There were news reports this week about a Senate staffer testing positive for the virus. Because of the nature of our workspaces and interaction, and the fact that all our members travel to every part of the state, we were advised to undergo testing and self-isolate while awaiting results. The tests were done through a private lab, and costs will be billed to each person’s insurance.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out to see how my family and I are doing; we’re good. In the meantime, our members, staff and I are continuing to work remotely to ensure that work continues to be done while minimizing risk to others.
We will get through this, but it is important for every one of us to do our part to minimize risk through social distancing and hand washing. If you develop a cough, fever or have trouble breathing, call your doctor or the State Health Department hotline at 877-215-8336.