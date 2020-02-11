Few things illustrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and community better than the farmers market, where local vendors sell their homegrown or homemade products directly to their neighbors. But in many places, these markets only operate seasonally, and often only one day a week.
To fill this gap, we opened Farm Hippie, an indoor farmers market where farmers and cottage food producers could sell their products every day of the year.
Our dream of creating Farm Hippie began as a simple idea and developed into a business model that would support our fellow local growers and bakers in our very own community.
When we saw an empty storefront on mainstreet in Collinsville, we knew it was time to put our idea into action. With our combined experience in farming and producing our own natural products, and by reaching out to other small sellers, we thought we would find plenty of local products to stock the shelves. We submitted all the required permits through our attorney that were needed to open our business.
After our grand opening in August 2019, the response from the community was overwhelming. We had a continuous line of customers running throughout the day, buying everything from fresh produce and home-baked goods to all-natural beeswax-based skin care products.
In October, an unexpected visit from the Oklahoma State Department of Health forced us to change our community-focused small business model. Not because it was unsafe, but because under current Oklahoma law, home-baked goods may only be sold at outdoor farmers markets. Indoor markets may only sell baked or prepared goods if they are licensed by the health department and the goods are produced in a commercial kitchen, all at the expense of the home baker.
By going from outdoor to indoor, our business went from legal to illegal — even though selling homemade goods is arguably safer in a climate-controlled shop than at an outdoor market.
We opened our doors so local vendors could serve their community. These are people we personally know, many single moms and retirees, just trying to make income, who cannot afford an expensive commercial license, which then requires the purchase of tens of thousands of dollars in specialty equipment. Instead, they bake their delicious products in the same kitchens where they prepare food for their families.
The harm to our business, our vendors and our customers was immediate. After being ordered to stop selling homemade baked goods, we lost 20 vendors and felt an immediate impact on our revenue. A loaf of bread went from $3 to $8. One day our shelves were fully stocked, and customers flowed through the doors. The next, our store was half-empty.
The law simply doesn’t make sense. Selling cottage foods indoors doesn’t make them unsafe. The law doesn’t exist to protect public health. It exists to prevent cottage food producers from possibly competing with commercial bakeries.
We did not go into business expecting to change the law, but we’re applying the same entrepreneurial spirit to fixing a broken law. A petition we started to change the law attracted hundreds of supporters. We teamed up with other business owners who had been impacted similarly — Conscious Community Co-Op in Edmond and Hillside Farms in Skiatook. We’re working with legal experts at the Institute for Justice and activists at Americans for Prosperity-Oklahoma.
The change we’re asking for is simple: Treat indoor farmers markets the same way outdoor farmers markets have always been treated. Give cottage food producers the opportunity to sell their products throughout the year and at different locations.
Multiple bills have been introduced that would provide more food freedom for entrepreneurs and for consumers. They will be debated in the coming legislative session. We look forward to traveling to Oklahoma City to tell our story to legislators face-to-face.
Passing legislation will allow innovative markets like Farm Hippie to sell home-baked goods, support local vendors and give customers the products they love. There is no reason a farmers market can’t be located indoors.