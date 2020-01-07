SAPULPA — Defense has been Owasso’s calling card through the early portion of the high school basketball season.
The Rams had limited four of their first five opponents to season-low scoring outputs. That trend continued Tuesday as Owasso smothered Sapulpa 62-38 at the Chieftain Center. Sapulpa’s previous season low was a 50-point outing against Union on Dec. 17.
“Our main thing is defense,” said Owasso junior Kyler Mann, who finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams (2-4 overall, 1-2 Frontier Valley Conference). “Even if we don’t do anything on offense, we’ve got to buy in (on defense).”
Sapulpa rolled to a 50-26 victory in the girls’ game earlier in the night.
Mann was one of four Rams in double-figure scoring. Trenton Ellison paced Owasso with 18 points and three steals. Caden Fry added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Aaron Potter chipped in 10 points.
The game was heated at times as Sapulpa was whistled for three technical fouls. Two of those came in the final seconds of the first quarter after a scramble for a loose ball near midcourt. Potter followed with five consecutive points and Ellison converted a pair of steals into layups as Owasso grabbed a 28-16 halftime lead.
Consecutive baskets from Mann ignited an 18-6 run in the third quarter as Owasso’s advantage increased to 46-22.
“We talked about how it’s going to (be a) physical game, (how) it’s going to be chippy and we can’t get caught up in that stuff,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said.
Hunter Hoggatt led Sapulpa with 14 points. Jayde Duncan added 10 for the Chieftains. (4-6, 1-3)
Sapulpa 50, Owasso 26 (girls)
Temira Poindexter led a balanced scoring attack with a game-high 13 points, aided by three 3-pointers, and the Class 6A No. 8-ranked Chieftains went on a huge run at tipoff and cruised to the win.
Sapulpa scored the first 27 points of the game. The Chieftains held Owasso off the scoreboard until the 3:33 mark of the second quarter.
Alexis Lewis added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Ray Osborn chipped in with 10 points for the Chieftains (5-2, 3-1).
“We just said we don’t want to play at their level,” Lewis said following Sapulpa’s first game since the Christmas break. “We wanted to play at ours.”
Ellie Morrill paced Owasso (2-7, 1-2) with seven points.
Owasso 62, Sapulpa 38 (boys)
Owasso 12 16 18 16 — 62
Sapulpa 6 10 6 16 — 38
Owasso (2-4): Trenton Ellison 18, Kyler Mann 17, Caden Fry 13, Aaron Potter 10, Bryce Journee 4.
Sapulpa (4-6): Hunter Hoggatt 14, Jayde Duncan 10, Brandon Niyah 8, Dontae Boykin 2, Zac Altom 2, Brayden Kimberlin 2.
Sapulpa 50, Owasso 26 (girls)
Owasso 0 10 10 6 — 26
Sapulpa 14 17 9 10 — 50
Owasso (2-7): Ellie Morrill 7, Emily Wilkins 4, Addisyn LeBeau 4, Avery Vancuren 4, Kelsey Korb 3, Taylor Rose 3, Mallory Hendrix 1.
Sapulpa (5-2): Temira Poindexter 13, Alexis Lewis 12, Ray Osborn 10, Stailee Heard 6, Brooklyn Berry 5, De’Shawnti Thomas 2, Emmie Osborn 2.