Collinsville’s Brayden Burd and Gage Tacker as well as Owasso’s Dawson Adams have moved on in the annual All-World Preseason Football Contest, where readers select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
Burd was one the top-five vote-getters among the original candidates at linebacker, as was Tacker at defensive line and Adams at defensive back.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2019 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.
Voting for the top five continues through 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Aug. 25 sports section.
You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend continuing to vote often.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com to vote.
Primary candidates from the area included Owasso’s Haydon Grant (defensive line), Isaiah Jacobs (running back), Mario Kirby (receivers) and Duece Mayberry (defensive backs) as well as Rejoice Christian’s Riley Walker (quarterback).