Two wins stand between Owasso basketball and the program’s first state tournament berth since the Shake Milton-led Rams punched their ticket five years ago.
The first obstacle standing in the way of Owasso is a Putnam City North squad who has been here before. The Panthers hoisted the Class 6A gold ball in 2018 and fell to Booker T. Washington in last season’s championship game.
Owasso (12-13) and PC North (14-9) will meet at 8 p.m. Friday in Catoosa in an area consolation semifinal contest. The winner will take on the Booker T. Washington-Sand Springs loser Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line while Friday’s loser will see its season end.
Like the Rams, PC North has played a challenging schedule. The Panthers are keyed by the play of twin 6-foot-5 juniors Jeff and Josh Nwankwo along with freshman point guard Jeremiah Johnson.
“They’re an extremely, extremely well-coached team,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said of PC North. “They’ve got a lot of kids back from that team that lost to Booker T. in the finals. They’re one of those teams we always look up to because they’re in the state tournament every year.
“There are times they are limited in what they can do. There are times when they’re really, really good. It depends on how the freshman is playing for them.”
Owasso’s own starting freshman point guard, EJ Lewis, is day-to-day after suffering a knee strain that kept him out of last week’s regional tournament in Jenks. Sophomore Aaron Potter slid over to the point in place of Lewis while junior forward Bryce Journee took his spot in the starting lineup.
“The thing that really is upsetting is we’re in the playoffs now,” Montonati said of Lewis’ absence last week. “This is what we’ve geared our season to.”
The Rams came out of last week a bucket or two away from claiming a regional title as they fell to No. 3 Jenks, 53-51, in the finals. Owasso battled back from early foul trouble and an eight-point halftime deficit and gave the host Trojans all they wanted.
Newcomer B.J. Armstrong made his first appearances in an Owasso uniform during last week’s regional. The junior guard, a move-in who helped Tulsa Memorial to a state title in 5A last season, added nine points in his first extended action against Jenks.
“Brandon has come in, stepped in strong and made an impact,” Montonati said.
In scouting PC North, Montonati said the Rams will face an athletic team that likes to do damage on the offensive glass and tries to confuse opponents with a variety of defensive looks.
“They’re a really long team,” he said. “Their best offense can be shooting and going and getting it. So for us, we’ve got to match their intensity. We have to take care of the ball, recognize the different defenses out there and hit the glass hard. We need to have to be able to survive the first three or four minutes and show them we’re ready.”
Cards look to refocus
Collinsville suffered its first home loss of the season in a 51-43 defeat at the hands of Tahlequah in last week’s 5A regional championship game. While the loss was technically an upset, the defeat was hardly a shock considering the Cardinals’ two regular season wins over the Tigers came by a combined five points.
Todd Anderson’s crew will look to regroup when they take on Bishop Kelley at 8 p.m. Friday in an area consolation semifinal game at Claremore. The winner will face the Tulsa Memorial-Glenpool loser Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line.
“Anytime you’re in the area tournament, it’s a good situation because you’re still playing,” said Anderson, who hopes to take his team back to state for the second straight year after a 43-year drought for the program.
No. 6 Collinsville (18-4) claimed its first ever Metro Lakes Conference championship this season and the first league crown of any kind in at least 30 years. One the keys has been the play of senior guard Ethan Cole, who has scored 30 points against McAlester in the regional opener and has averaged 21 points per game.
“He’s really had an incredible, special season all the way around,” Anderson said of Cole.
The Comets (11-14) extended their season with a 68-49 win over No. 11 Guthrie in the first round of the Edison regional. Bishop Kelley fell to the Eagles, 60-40, in the finals.
“They shoot the ball well and they’re well-coached,” Anderson said in his assessment of Bishop Kelley.
Defending champs rolling again
Last year, Rejoice Christian needed three wins in three days, including a miraculous shot from Reece Hamar, to advance through the area consolation bracket and punch its state tournament ticket on the way to the program’s first ever state championship.
The Eagles hope they can find an easier way to get things done this time around. No. 5 Rejoice (20-6) will take on No. 10 Okemah (19-6) at 8 p.m. Friday in the 2A area II championship game inside the Muscogee Dome in Okmulgee.
Rejoice stayed perfect in postseason play with a pair of wins in last week’s regional tournament, a 68-57 victory over Wyandotte, followed by a 72-58 triumph against Haskell on the Haymakers’ home floor.
Eagles coach Zac Briscoe said his team played some of their best basketball of the season in the two games and seems to be ready to handle the pressures of the postseason as a defending champion.
“Our previous experience from last year, even football guys going through playoff runs they’ve gone through and just the schedule we go through all season long, I think, has us prepared for what we’ll see going forward,” Briscoe said.
While Rejoice faced the gauntlet that is the Pinnacle Conference throughout the regular season, Okemah is no stranger to stiff competition itself. The Panthers were a state tournament team a year ago and competed in the Tournament of Champions last December.
“They’re long and athletic and they compete,” Briscoe said in his assessment of Okemah. “Every time you look at them, they’re flying around.”
Speaking of the Panthers
While the Rejoice boys will take on Okemah on Friday, the Eagle girls are set to face the Panthers (18-8) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an area consolation tournament contest also inside Muscogee Dome in Okmulgee.
Rejoice (12-15) extended its season with a 54-49 win over Quapaw last week in the first round of regionals. Senior Maddie Curtis scored a game-high 21 points while Elizabeth Price added 11 points and Chloe Ball had eight in the victory.
While Curtis, who reached 1,000 career points a few weeks ago, has established herself as the Eagles’ leader, second-year coach Christie Wilson said Price and Ball are just a couple of examples of how this Rejoice team has several weapons in its arsenal.
“We’re having different people step up every time because we can,” said Wilson. “We’ve got girls that can drive to the basket, girls that are strong rebounders or strong defenders. And it seems like they’re starting to figure out that role they have.”