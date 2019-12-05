Dylan Bundy has a new home.
The Los Angeles Angels acquired the former Owasso star pitcher from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Bundy was dealt the west coast for a trio of minor league pitchers. At 27, Bundy gives the Angels a durable starter in the rotation.
Bundy, a first-round selection in the 2011 amateur draft, had a 4.67 ERA in five seasons with the Orioles. The 6-foot-1 right-hander racked up 614 1/3 innings on the mound during his time in Baltimore. In 2019, Bundy tallied 162 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings with a 4.79 ERA.
Bundy has made at least 28 starts in teach of the last three seasons, a key reason for LA’s interest, according to Angels general manager Billy Eppler.
“One of the things we talked about with our players is being available and productive,” Eppler said in an interview with MLB.com. “In Dylan’s case, he’s shown a good amount of durability the last few years. He’s averaged around the 168-inning mark, which is important for us. He’s developed a good amount of feel in the eyes of our evaluators. We were glad to get this accomplished before we head into the Winter Meetings.”
Bundy, who made $2.8 million last season, is under team control through 2021.