Jonah Bride was about to leave town for spring training when the former Owasso standout got the call he was dreading.
“I was packed up and everything and they said just put a hold on it,” said Bride. “The whole offseason, you’re about getting ready to play. It kind of throws things off.”
The third baseman was set to embark on his third professional season with the Oakland Athletics organization when he learned baseball was on hold due to COVID-19 in mid-March.
Bride spent most of last season with the Class A Advanced club Stockton Ports, before being promoted to AA Midland. Bride was on the RockHounds’ roster when they were two wins away from facing Tulsa in the Texas League Championship Series.
The 2014 Ram graduate has remained in town. He tried to keep his arm in shape by throwing with former Owasso and University of South Carolina teammate Braden Webb, a member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
“I do a lot of running and a lot of pullups late at night in between games of PlayStation,” Bride said. “You try to make yourself feel somewhat productive.”
Bride is no stranger to picking up work during the offseason. The 24-year-old continued to substitute teach at Owasso Public Schools prior to the shutdown. Now he’s making extra cash as a driver for Instacart.
Bride said he stays in regular contact with the A’s organization regarding the return of baseball. He receives three calls on a weekly basis, one from a trainer, a hitting coach and a strength coach.
“They’re just checking in,” Bride said. “They want to make sure everyone’s healthy and go over workouts. They said anytime we figure something out, we’ll let you know.”
As a professional athlete, Bride is accustomed to following a gameplan. The lack of certainty regarding the situation is the most difficult aspect.
“You’d like to have a plan and a timetable to know when you’re going to be headed somewhere,” Bride said.