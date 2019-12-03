When Owasso and Jenks hook up Saturday night for the Class 6AI state championship, the two longtime rivals will do so at a neutral site.
Both teams, located less than 30 miles apart, will get on a bus and make a two-hour drive west down Interstate 44.
The destination for the 8 p.m. kickoff between the Rams and Trojans will be the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma.
And another logistical hurdle, UCO’s Wantland Stadium, which will host the game, has a seating capacity of 10,000. That’s similar to the size of Owasso Stadium as well as Broken Arrow and Union and holds significantly fewer people than H.A. Chapman Stadium at the University of Tulsa, a regular state championship game host in the past.
Add all of those factors up and Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield was not too thrilled for the Rams and their fans when the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced its decision a couple of weeks ago to play all 11-man state championship games at one site.
The decision was the OSSAA’s response after the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association, through a majority vote earlier this year, voted in approval of holding all title games at one location.
Owasso, Jenks, Broken Arrow and Union, the quartet of east side schools that have dominated participation in the championship game of the state’s largest classification over the past two-plus decades, were among the minority who voted against the measure.
In the shifting the championship games to one central location, the decision also negated some leeway in the previous rule. In the past, potential sites for championship games have rotated between the east west and sides of the state, depending on even or odd numbered years. However, if two schools participating in the championship game are close in proximity, such as Owasso and Jenks, the game would be moved to a more centrally-located venue.
Such was the case when Owasso squared off with Union in the 2017 state final at TU. That’s not an option this time around after the recent announcement.
“In theory, it’s really good,” Owasso athletics director Zach Duffield said of the OSSAA’s decision. “But logistically, when you look at two districts that are 30 minutes apart driving two hours to play, you start looking at the unnecessary cost of travel. You start looking at the unnecessary safety issues.”
Duffield estimated sending the football players, staff along with cheer, pom and trainers to Edmond will require 20 of the school district’s buses. Owasso may also offer transportation for the students, which could bump that total up to approximately 30 buses.
If Jenks were to do the same, approximately 60 buses would be on I-44 past midnight in early December in Oklahoma, not exactly a time known for ideal weather or driving conditions.
Another concern for Duffield is the number of Owasso fans who may be unable to attend the game.
“No disrespect to UCO or the folks there or even the OSSAA,” Duffield said. “It’s just one of those deals. We are thrilled to be there and have a chance to play for a title. I personally am a little frustrated that it’s not going to be over here because I know what unbelievable support the city of Owasso gives to our kids. It’s a hard ask for a fan to drive two hours who may have driven 15 minutes to the University of Tulsa to watch them.”
The Monday following the Rams’ state semifinal victory over Broken Arrow, Duffield as well as other Owasso administrators reached out to the OSSAA brass and stated their case for moving the game back to the Tulsa area. Jenks athletic administrators had done the same, according to Duffield, but it was to no avail.
“Fortunately two years ago (against Union), everybody in Owasso got to experience what that was like and just the electric atmosphere it was,” Duffield said. “Hopefully it will be that way again on December 7th.”