EDMOND - With victories in its first 12 games of the season, Owasso had shown the ability to win in a variety of ways.
On Saturday, the top-ranked Rams displayed yet another critical trait in a 14-6 blood-knuckle decision over No. 3 Jenks inside the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Owasso showed the heart of a champion. And that heart enabled the Rams to collect their second Class 6AI state title in three seasons and the third gold ball ever for the program.
Already without one of its top receiving threats in Payton Lusk, who did not play after suffering a broken bone in his leg in the semifinal win over Broken Arrow, the Rams had to dig even deeper into their depth chart after losing running backs Derrick Overstreet and Hagen Hood due to injuries.
Still quarterback Cole Dugger led a Ram unit that, despite being held to a season-low with 333 yards of offense, made the plays when they needed two with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns that proved to be the difference.
“We had to find a way,” said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, who added to his incredible tally of 11 total state championships at the high school level. “Had a bunch of injuries come up, especially at running back, and we had guys one after another step up and find a way to somehow grind it out.
“We had such a good year, in terms of not very many injuries. And it got a little crazy over there. It makes it even sweeter.”
Defensively, Owasso took a few punches from a gritty Jenks squad but stood tall when called upon. The Rams limited the Trojans to a combined 1-of-10 on third- and fourth-down conversions. Twice Jenks drove into the redzone but were turned away without points on both occasions.
“We knew Jenks was good and we knew we weren’t going to just come in here and blow them out,” said senior cornerback Omarr Barker, who kept the game scoreless when he blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt late in the first half. “We were already mentally prepared for a dog fight and it showed.”
Senior defensive end Haydon Grant made himself a Ram playoff hero with his six tackles, 1 ½ sacks and a play that will talked about by Owasso fans for ages.
After being held off the scoreboard in the first half for the first time this season, the Rams looked like their unbeaten season was in serious jeopardy when Waylon Adams gave Jenks a 6-0 lead with a 46-yard reception on the first play of the third quarter. The Trojans got the ball back at the Owasso 39 after holding the Rams on downs.
Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman turned to throw a swing pass, but Grant was there for his first career interception. Three plays later Owasso took the lead for good on Dugger’s 36-yard TD strike to Kelan Carney.
“We’ve been working hard in practice the last two weeks,” Grant said. “I read it in the formation. I just got where I knew I needed to be and things went my way.”
Another element that finally went its way for Owasso was fourth-down success. The Rams were denied on their first four fourth-down attempts against Jenks, including three times in the first half. Holding the ball and a 14-6 lead late in the fourth quarter, Blankenship and his staff did not shy away from rolling the dice one more time.
Facing a 4th and 1 from their own 10 and Owasso fans holding their collective breath, Dugger executed the quarterback sneak and extended the drive.
“Coach B asked if I could get it,” Dugger said. “I told him I could.”
Dugger’s 1-yard run enabled Owasso to keep the ball until the final minute, but more drama still remained.
Jenks drove inside Ram territory. Kittleman heaved a ball deep toward the endzone and look like it might find a Trojan when senior outside linebacker/free safety sprinted Dawson Adams sprinted over to knock the ball down for an incompletion.
“We had somebody go free straight down the middle of the field,” Adams said. “I just turned and ran as fast as I could.”
Two plays later, Dugger took a knee and the Rams became the first Owasso team ever to finish a season 13-0.
"A lot of the call sheet went out the window when the two running backs went down," Blankenship said. "But we just had to find a way. That's been what this team has done for 13 weeks."