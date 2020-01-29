COLLINSVILLE – The Cardinals avoided having their homecoming spoiled by upset-minded Glenpool on Tuesday night.
Ethan Cole scored a game-high 23 points and led Class 5A No. 6 Collinsville to a 44-39 victory in the Metro Lakes Conference affair. The Warriors, who entered the contest with only four wins, trailed the Cardinals just 32-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Gage Longshore added eight points for Collinsville, which improved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in league play after a third consecutive win.
Isaac Tiger and Avery Cook finished with 13 points each for Glenpool (4-12).
Collinsville 55, Glenpool 26 (girls): Abbey Stamper led all scorers with 25 points, including five three-pointers, and led the Cardinals to a regular-season sweep of the Warriors.
Stamper scored 19 of her 25 in the first half and Segen Henley knocked down three three-pointers for Collinsville. The Cardinals took a commanding 32-13 lead by halftime as they improved to 4-11 and snapped a four-game losing streak in the process.
Skyler Cummings scored 10 points to pace Glenpool (1-14).
Brooklynn Farley was named homecoming queen while Gage Tacker was chosen as king.
Both Collinsville teams return to action Friday when they host Pryor. First place will be on the line in the boys’ game as both the Cardinals and Tigers enter the contest with one loss in league play. Pryor won the first matchup in overtime in early December.