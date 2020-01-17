COLLINSVILLE –Ethan Cole got a much needed second wind on Friday night. The senior guard returned in time to lead an epic rally for Collinsville.
Cole briefly exited the game midway through the fourth quarter against Coweta to retrieve his inhaler, then came back and keyed a 10-0 run over an 86-second span that enabled the Class 5A No. 7 Cardinals to pull out a wild 63-61 win on Howard Ray Court over the Tigers in a Metro Lakes Conference contest.
“I just started using (the inhaler) this year and it’s really helped a lot,” said Cole, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “I really felt it when I came back in. I felt good.”
Gage Longshore added 15 points as Collinsville improved to 10-3 on the season and 6-1 in league play after winning its second nail-biter this week. The Cardinals held on for a three-point win over Tahlequah on Tuesday.
Coweta outscored Collinsville 21-16 in the third quarter and were, at times, dominant in the paint as held a 57-51 lead with less than two minutes remaining when Cole drilled a three-pointer that cut the deficit to three. After a defensive stop, Corey Dees drove into the lane and kicked out to Caden Buoy for a game-tying trey from the wing with 1:06 left.
The Cardinals turned up the defensive pressure and forced a turnover as Cole got a steal near midcourt which he converted into a layup and gave Collinsville its first lead since midway through the second quarter at 59-57.
“We tried to amp up the pressure a little bit with a jump trap and tried to get a little more flow going,” said Cardinals coach Todd Anderson. “We were kind of stagnant.”
Buoy and Longshore were perfect on all four of their free throws down the stretch as Collinsville held on for the win.
Hayden Brewster made a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 14 points for Coweta. Na’Kylan Starks added 14 points for the Tigers, who fell to 6-6 on the season.
Coweta 54, Collinsville 49 (girls): A slow start and tough finish plagued the Cardinal girls against league rival Coweta.
The Tigers got several easy buckets off their defense early on as Collinsville fell into a 10-2 hole and trailed 17-9 after one quarter. Coweta led by as many as 11 late in the second quarter before the Cardinals mounted a rally.
Freshman Abbey Stamper scored a game-high 19 points, aided by four three-pointers for Collinsville. A Stamper trey late in the third quarter cut the deficit to 38-35 and another long distance bomb put the Cardinals within two at 43-41 early in the fourth quarter.
Carley White added 13 points as she and Brooklynn Farley were a force in the paint for Collinsville.
But the momentum faded quickly as Coweta rattled off eight straight points and regained a 51-41 lead. The Cardinals mustered just two field goals over a six-minute span in the final quarter.
Dynamic guard Madison Wheat led Coweta with 17 points. Linda Brice added 12 points and Lexi Mercer had 10 for the Tigers, who improved to 7-8 on the season.