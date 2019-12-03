GLENPOOL – A strong start propelled the Collinsville girls to a season-opening win on Tuesday night.
Freshman Abbey Stamper was the game’s lone player in double-digit scoring with 10 points and Kelly Ellis added nine as the Cardinals jumped out to 10-point halftime lead and went on to a 44-36 victory on the road.
In the second quarter, Collinsville held the Warriors to one field goal and outscored them 14-5 and took a 26-16 lead going into halftime.
The Cardinals return to action Friday when they travel to Pryor for another Metro Lakes Conference affair.