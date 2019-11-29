Brad Cantrell has had the luxury of a go-to offensive weapon for the Collinsville girls over the past couple of seasons.
All-State honoree Madison O’Dell led the Cardinal charge two seasons ago before passing that torch to Bryn Willt, another All-State selection, last year. With both graduated, Collinsville could look very different when the 2019-20 season tips off Tuesday on the road against Glenpool.
“This year we don’t really have that alpha,” Cantrell said. “It’s going to be a true team effort to win…I don’t know who will lead us in scoring. It could be one of five girls, which is exciting and terrifying at the same time.”
Collinsville’s roster includes just four upper classmen. But one of those, senior Brooklyn Farley, figures to be a key cog along with sophomore Carley White in the post.
“It’s nice because we don’t have to rely on one person for a lot on the points,” Farley said of the Cardinals change in offensive philosophy going into the year. “There’s more pressure on us in the posts because we really haven’t been much of a three-point shooting team.”
Sophomore point guard Addison Wickman is the most experienced Cardinal returning with 24 starters under her belt. Junior Kelly Ellis and sophomore Segen Henley each made spot starts a season ago. Freshman Abbey Stamper, a combo guard, has shown a soft shooting touch and could crack the starting lineup as well.
Kelsie Baker (5-7, Sr.) and Christina Victoria (5-6, Jr.), a foreign exchange student from Spain, are the other two upperclassmen. Madi Carlile (6-0, So.), Grace Gift (5-5, Fr.), Lexi Gregory (5-8, So.), Makayla Meadows (5-5, Fr.) and Riley White (5-8, So.) lead a young, but promising group Cantrell believes gives the program a bright future.
“I’m excited to see what they can do,” Cantrell said.
After an 8-19 record and an area tournament berth last year, Baker said the goal is to improve on the win total this season.
“Last year was kind of a one-man show,” Baker said. “This year we’re going to have to work more as a team. We all have to kind of contribute.”