TAHLEQUAH – Collinsville held off a furious rally on the road Tuesday night for the win in a matchup of two top-10 teams.
Gage Longshore led the way with 20 points, one of three Cardinals in double-figure scoring, as Collinsville, ranked No. 7 in the latest Class 5A poll, defeated No. 10 Tahlequah, 62-59, in a Metro Lakes Conference game.
Ethan Cole added 14 points and Corey Dees chipped in with 12 as Collinsville improved to 9-3 overall on the season and 5-1 in league play.
The Cardinals held a seemingly comfortable 48-26 lead going into the fourth quarter when the Tigers nearly made a miraculous comeback. Jaxon Jones scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the final eight minutes as Tahlequah closed the gap to a single digit with 2.7 seconds remaining before Dees drilled a pair of free throws to ice the win for Collinsville.
Tahlequah 85, Collinsville 37 (girls): Kacey Fishinghawk led all scorers with 19 points, one of four Tigers in double figures, as the No. 7-ranked team rolled past the Cardinals.
Tahlequah got out to a 22-3 first quarter lead and the deficit continued to grow for Collinsville after the Tigers put up a 30-point third quarter.
Riley White paced the Cardinals with seven points. Makayla Meadows added six for the Collinsville, which fell to 3-10 on the season.
Collinsville returns to action Friday when it hosts Coweta in another league matchup.