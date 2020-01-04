COLLINSVILLE – The Cardinals opened 2020 with a bit of drama on Friday night in the Highway 20 rivalry with Skiatook.
Ethan Cole scored a game-high 22 points, including five critical points in the fourth quarter, as Collinsville held on for a 56-54 win over the Bulldogs on Howard Ray Court. With the win, the Class 5A No. 10 Cardinals improved to 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in Metro Lakes Conference play.
The Cardinals held a five-point halftime lead at 32-27 but trailed late in the fourth quarter before Cole drilled a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. Corey Dees grabbed a key offensive rebound and sunk a free throw that provided the final margin as the Collinsville defense was able to stymie Skiatook in the final seconds.
Cody Blair and Gage Longshore added 12 points each.
Collinsville 52, Skiatook 42 (girls): Sophomore Addison Wickman led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points as the Cardinals used a fourth quarter rally to snap a six-game losing streak.
Kelly Ellis added 10 points and Brooklyn Farley had nine for Collinsville (2-6, 2-2).
Skiatook led 11-7 after one quarter and held a 34-33 advantage going into the final eight minutes.
Martina Aeschliman paced Skiatook (2-5) with 13 points.
Both Collinsville teams return to action Tuesday when they travel to Claremore before taking part in the East Central Classic in Ada next weekend.